Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in S&W Seed were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 67.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in S&W Seed by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 1.3% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 431,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SANW shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

