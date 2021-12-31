Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,775 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. Verizon Communications makes up 1.5% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $383,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 38.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 11.7% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 14.6% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $219.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $54.00. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

