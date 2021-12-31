Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 129,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,089,550,000 after buying an additional 569,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $622,433,000 after buying an additional 2,868,638 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,637,000 after purchasing an additional 612,570 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $15.80 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

