Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Takes $916,000 Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after acquiring an additional 867,164 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in American Tower by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,444,000 after acquiring an additional 732,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $291.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.