Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 738,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $212.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

