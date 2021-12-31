Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Makes New $4.97 Million Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 84,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 2.2% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

