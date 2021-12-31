Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Invests $775,000 in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Discovery by 170.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 132.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 24.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 35.7% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 20.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISCK stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

