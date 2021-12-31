Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Invests $244,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $322.48 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.32 and its 200 day moving average is $303.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

