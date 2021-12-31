Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Invests $231,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $171.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $172.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

