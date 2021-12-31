Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.66 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 43,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2,415.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 53,207 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 32,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 479,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $117.43 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

