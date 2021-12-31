Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Invests $12.70 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 171,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,702,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 5.7% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 69,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $81.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.94.

