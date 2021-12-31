ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 16.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $402,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total transaction of $776,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,200 shares of company stock worth $16,144,671. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $179.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.46 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.33 and a beta of 1.30.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.86.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

