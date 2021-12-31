ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $3,525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $179.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.56. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.46 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.33 and a beta of 1.30.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 1,130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.86.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

