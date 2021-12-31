Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $350.53

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $350.53 and last traded at $350.53, with a volume of 1036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $348.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.57.

The firm has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 14.2% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 75.8% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

