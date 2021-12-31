Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 429 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

Ecolab stock opened at $234.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.15 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

