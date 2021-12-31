Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 280 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $437.11 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $342.89 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $394.04 and a 200-day moving average of $442.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.71.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.