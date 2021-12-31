Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,604 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $176.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.41 and a 200 day moving average of $158.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $176.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

