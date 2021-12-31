Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth $80,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 13.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 37.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the second quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,450. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.36.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.87.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.