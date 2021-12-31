Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.52 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $560.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.85. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $546.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $536.29.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

