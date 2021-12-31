Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,842 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 378.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $99,988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after buying an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

NYSE:IBM opened at $133.91 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

