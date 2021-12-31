Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $87.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.98, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

