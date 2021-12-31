SharedStake Price Down 21.5% Over Last Week (SGT)

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. SharedStake has a market capitalization of $8,019.01 and approximately $837.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SharedStake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SharedStake has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00057546 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,624.20 or 0.07900389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,090.08 or 1.00471718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00073361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00052879 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007940 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

