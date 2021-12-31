SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Momentive Global worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Momentive Global news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 7,834 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $178,771.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $403,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,119 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

