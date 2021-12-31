SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,426,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after acquiring an additional 256,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,862 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $278,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 195,634 shares of company stock valued at $12,782,418 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $70.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.94. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

