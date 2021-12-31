SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 1,619.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,102 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of USANA Health Sciences worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 67.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $37,116.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $33,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,208 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,932 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE USNA opened at $101.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.62 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.40.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

