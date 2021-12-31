SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,486 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sally Beauty worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $788,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,071.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 21.9% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBH stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.89. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $25.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

