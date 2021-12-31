SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 42,958 Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Trinseo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

