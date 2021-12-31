SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 33,582 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 362.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Yum China by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,652,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,734,000 after purchasing an additional 806,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,055 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Yum China by 6.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,010,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,419,000 after purchasing an additional 912,170 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after acquiring an additional 496,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Yum China by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,638,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,076,000 after acquiring an additional 209,926 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUMC opened at $49.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.71. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUMC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

