Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,008.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,008 ($40.44) and last traded at GBX 2,998 ($40.30), with a volume of 46310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,954 ($39.71).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,900 ($38.98) to GBX 3,100 ($41.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($34.95) to GBX 2,675 ($35.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £7.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,845.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,752.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 40.86 ($0.55) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is presently -3.54%.

Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.