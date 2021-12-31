Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 193 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco bought a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $112.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.21. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.60 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

In related news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

