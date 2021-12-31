Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,126 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K opened at $63.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

