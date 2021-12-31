Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 158,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 114.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE KMI opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

