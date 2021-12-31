Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $165,000 Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,043 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,866 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. TheStreet lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.97.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 144,040 shares of company stock valued at $25,781,111 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $181.47 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $191.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

