Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $160,000 Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,007 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,194.4% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 298,025 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $258,546,000 after buying an additional 227,426 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 159,080 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after buying an additional 143,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,068,698 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $241,211,000 after acquiring an additional 119,258 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $117.15 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day moving average of $112.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

