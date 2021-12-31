Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 131,260 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 108,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQX shares. TheStreet downgraded Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Shares of EQX opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

