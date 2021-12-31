Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in V.F. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 40,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of V.F. by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of V.F. by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of V.F. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 29,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Citigroup cut their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen cut their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $73.19 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.31%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.