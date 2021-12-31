Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR stock opened at $112.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.09 and its 200 day moving average is $106.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.16. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.60 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.