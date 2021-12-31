Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

KMI opened at $15.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.