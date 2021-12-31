Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is Newport Trust Co’s 8th Largest Position

Newport Trust Co cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,003,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,475 shares during the period. Sempra Energy comprises approximately 2.7% of Newport Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,012,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 53.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 20.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 39.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,281 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 146.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,506,000 after acquiring an additional 164,159 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SRE opened at $131.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

