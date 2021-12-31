Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 94,363 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 94,363 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 48.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 14.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 238.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 72,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.12, a PEG ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1 year low of $83.20 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.82 and a 200-day moving average of $102.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.87.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.