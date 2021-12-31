Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 976 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 22.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 48.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3,108.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.15. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

