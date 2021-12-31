Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,489,000 after buying an additional 96,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of LIVN opened at $87.58 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $85,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,428 shares of company stock valued at $452,332. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.