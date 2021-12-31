Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,606,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $182.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.03 and a 200 day moving average of $149.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

