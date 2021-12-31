Seascape Capital Management Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Seascape Capital Management bought a new position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UI. FMR LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter worth about $659,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ubiquiti by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ubiquiti by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $309.56. 384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,423. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.79 and a 200 day moving average of $307.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.42. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.11 and a 1 year high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $458.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

