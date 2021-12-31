Seascape Capital Management Increases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. AON comprises approximately 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in AON were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AON by 13,443.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after acquiring an additional 772,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,569,000 after acquiring an additional 489,876 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,452,000 after acquiring an additional 462,746 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 40.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,908,000 after acquiring an additional 443,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,796,000 after acquiring an additional 360,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.89.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $299.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.98. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

