Seascape Capital Management Acquires 1,611 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.15. 693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.05 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.53.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.89.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

