Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $23.95 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 104.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

In related news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $729,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,533,244 shares of company stock worth $1,188,337,557. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 11.1% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

