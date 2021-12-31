Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $117.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seagate’s performance is benefitting from strong adoption of its mass capacity storage solutions driven by healthy cloud data center demand. Recovery in enterprise and video and image applications (VIA) markets and the uptake of its mass capacity solutions in the edge computing vertical augur well. The company is gaining from solid demand for 16 terabyte (TB) products and 18 TB along with ramping of 20 TB drives. The company’s dividend and share buyback plan is noteworthy. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The Legacy segment is likely to bear the brunt of weakness in IT spending across small and medium enterprises, at least in the near term. Supply chain disruptions and increases in costs (freight and logistics) due to COVID-19 amid stiff competition in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.74.

Shares of STX stock opened at $113.78 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $116.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.86 and its 200-day moving average is $91.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 300,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $31,878,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock worth $122,882,236. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,885 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,239,000 after purchasing an additional 45,288 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,759 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 26.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

