Scott & Selber Inc. Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,724 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,000. Regions Financial makes up 1.0% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Regions Financial by 93.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after buying an additional 874,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 241.7% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 168,933 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $4,918,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $2,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. 17,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,871,072. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

