Scott & Selber Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,058 shares of company stock valued at $15,888,785. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $19.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,084.52. The company had a trading volume of 76,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,314. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,111.71 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,907.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,703.74.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,951.65.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

